PARK SHIN-HYE♡CHOI TAE-JOON “From Friends to Lovers”

Actress Park Shin-hye and actor Choi Tae-joon have confirmed their relationship.

Choi Tae-joon is her real-life Kim Tan!

Choi's label Huayi Brothers told the press on March 7 that the two, who have long been good friends, have begun their relationship starting at the end of last year.

Park and Choi both went to the same university where they studied acting. While rumors of a possible romance have emerged last year, they both denied the suspicion.

Park debuted in 2003 and has a multitude of hit TV series under her belt including The Heirs, Pinocchio, and Doctors. Her most recent cinematic work is titled Heart Blackened.

Choi Tae-joon debuted through the 2001 soap opera Piano and has performed in a number of works such as Missing 9, Suspicious Partner, and Flowers of the Prison.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

