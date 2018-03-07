1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS to Star in the "World's Leading Travel Show" with over 180 Nations to Participate

중앙일보

입력

Photo from visit SEOUL YouTube

Photo from visit SEOUL YouTube

BTS' 'WITH SEOUL' promotion video is to air on ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin).

BTS is the face of Korea.

The city of Seoul is to participate in ITB Berlin, which is to be held from March 7 to 11 and will embark on a tourism marketing scheme.

ITB Berlin is "the world's leading travel trade show," with 180 nations from five continents and over 10,000 companies to take place, as well as around 160,000 visitors to pay a visit.

Seoul city will try to enchant foreigners and local tourism companies into its dazzling charm from a Seoul/Korea promotional booth located in Hall 26.

And BTS will be the star, as a promotional video starring BTS will be aired on screen located at the main stage.

Last year, BTS released a promotional song for Seoul titled' WITH SEOUL.'

In the Seoul song 'WITH SEOUL' BTS sings about the warmth and beauty of Seoul.

The song borrows the rhythm from gukak (Korean classical music) and adds on top a pop-like sound as well as the brilliant orchestral sounds.

In addition, the song is a mix of Korea's traditional sentiments and BTS' unique, trendy characters.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT