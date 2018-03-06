'Korea Swept Up in Rape Scandal'…The Downfall of a Presidential Hopeful and Political Star

The #MeToo movement is sweeping South Korea, with victims voicing out about the sexual assault they had to endure. Women of all fields, including those in the legal and entertainment profession, are exposing what they have gone through.

The major politician once popular enough to be dubbed as EXO is now a rapist.

Among the high-profile figures, especially controversial is the 52-year-old political star and presidential hopeful Ahn Hee-jung, who is accused of raping his female secretary.

His secretary, Kim Ji-eun, claims that the politician raped her four times in the last eight months. In an interview held by a local channel, she said "Because I know how he can wield substantial power, I couldn't but concede," and called on "the public to ensure [her] safety."

The disclosure rocked South Korea. Ahn Hee-jung, once a beloved provincial governor in the political fast lane, was a very promising presidential candidate to follow President Moon Jae-in. His charming good looks have dubbed him the nickname 'EXO,' and he was widely popular among the youth in South Korea.

What's more, he's a husband and has fathered two sons. Competing against President Moon Jae-in in the Democratic Party primary last year side-by-side his wife, he built a reputation as a loving, devoted husband.

After accusations broke out, Ahn Hee-jung's side stated that "the intercourse was based on mutual consent, it wasn't rape." Only after the secretary made an appearance on television did he apologize, admitting the allegations were true and that he would step away from politics.

Afterwards he could not be reached. Some supporters of Mr. Ahn have been arrested for breaking the window of his house by throwing a baseball bat, out of feelings of betrayal.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com