Dreaming of Becoming the Next BTS? Big Hit Ent. Is Holding a Global Audition

중앙일보

입력

Now you can audition for the phenomenally popular boy band BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment! To all those aspiring K-pop stars, this is surely a great opportunity.

The auditions will be held in Los Angeles, New York, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Osaka.

The audition will be held in four different cities around the world, including Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Osaka beginning in April.

The New York audition will kick off on April 15 at 1 p.m. at "BORN Star Training Center New York." You can apply at the site.

The Los Angeles audition is going to be held on April 22 at the "DANCEJOA K-Pop Hip-hop Dance Studio," and the Osaka audition will take place on June 3 at Korean Cultural Center. The audition dates for the ones in Bangkok, Thailand, and Hong Kong are yet to be announced.

The applicant must be a man born in between 1998 and 2008. You are allowed to apply as a rapper, singer, dancer, actor, and/or model.

Those accepted will be contacted within three weeks of the audition.

For more information, visit Big Hit Entertainment's official global audition website: http://coverdance.seoul.co.kr/globalaudition

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

