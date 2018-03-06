1 읽는 중

How Many Do You Know? BTS' JUNGKOOK's Trivias that a 'True ARMY Should Know'

중앙일보

입력

A true ARMY should know inside out and upside down these trivia of each BTS member. And VoomVoom put together individual member's trivia. What are Jungkook's habits that just melt fans' hearts?

His precious habits will melt your heart

1. Flip his hair behind his ear

Jungkook used to wear his hair long many times that he must have become accustomed to having long hair. He's frequently caught touching his hair with his hands. How he tries to tuck his short hair behind his ear will put a smile on fans for sure.

2. Pick the peach fuzz off his face

Jungkook revealed this himself. He picks the peach fuzz off his face. And isn't the way he concentrates adorable?

3. Bite his nails

Another habit that Jungkook mentioned. He bites his nails often.

4. Air fist when he sees a bug

The Golden Maknae isn't scared of bugs. He chases away the insects for the members who're scared, and how does he do it? Shadow boxing.

5. Wipe sweat with the back of his hand

Jungkook sweats a lot. And ARMYs die at how he dabs at his trickling-down sweat with his hands.

6. Piercingly gaze at whomever he's talking to

We can't even dare to imagine what this would feel like. He tends to piercingly gaze at the person he's talking to.

7. His special pinkie

Between fans, Jungkook's pinkie gets its own minutes of fame. When he waves, his pinkie is either bent or stands alone.

Share with us Jungkook's trivia only you know! Leave us comments below♥

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

