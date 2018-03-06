1 읽는 중

CONGRATS♥ BTS Twitter Account Counts Over 13M Followers

중앙일보

입력

BTS' official Twitter followers count reached over 13M.

Popular boys in the digital era.

As of March 6 KST, BTS' Twitter followers count 13,064,147.

After opening up a Twitter account on December 17, 2012, BTS reached over 10M followers last November 13, four years and eleven months into meeting fans on Twitter.

Via its official Twitter account, BTS reaches out to overseas ARMYs, sharing members' daily lives, selfies, songs, clips, and whatnot.

BTS, first charting on Billboard's Social 50 chart last October, has kept the good work up and is widely renowned for being one of the artists trending high on social media. BTS made the Guinness World Record as a music group having the world's most Twitter engagements in September, and was the only Korean artist to make the TIME's '25 Most Influential People Online.'

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

