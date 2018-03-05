1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'K-Pop Phenomenon' BTS as a Brand Model for KB Kookmin Bank…Clips Released

중앙일보

입력

BTS, the globally renowned idol group, is the face of a bank.

KB Bank, one of the lucky companies who snatched up BTS.

On March 5, KB Kookmin Bank released an advertisement clip starring BTS. The clip can only be viewed via the KB Star Banking application.

The clips are 15 and 70 seconds each, and is a cute little rendition of BTS' signature track 'Blood Sweat & Tears' and 'DOPE' lyrics turned into manuals for banking services provided by KB Bank.

In South Korea, the bar for a bank brand model is set very high. Being high-profile is one thing, setting high credibility and establishing a stable identity is another. Only the creme de la creme figures, such as the entertainer Yoo Jae-suk and figure skating star Kim Yuna, have been selected as brand models for banks in Korea.

Many Korean companies are competing ferociously to cast the K-pop phenomenon BTS as their own brand model. KB Kookmin Bank, one of the successful companies to sign with BTS, stated "BTS has an image most fit in the digital era" and "social media, such as YouTube, played a big part in helping BTS grow as a world-famous group, and the group befits the contemporary in cleverly utilizing digital means."

The clips can only be viewed via the app and will be released on social media on March 6.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT