'K-Pop Phenomenon' BTS as a Brand Model for KB Kookmin Bank…Clips Released

BTS, the globally renowned idol group, is the face of a bank.

KB Bank, one of the lucky companies who snatched up BTS.

On March 5, KB Kookmin Bank released an advertisement clip starring BTS. The clip can only be viewed via the KB Star Banking application.

The clips are 15 and 70 seconds each, and is a cute little rendition of BTS' signature track 'Blood Sweat & Tears' and 'DOPE' lyrics turned into manuals for banking services provided by KB Bank.

In South Korea, the bar for a bank brand model is set very high. Being high-profile is one thing, setting high credibility and establishing a stable identity is another. Only the creme de la creme figures, such as the entertainer Yoo Jae-suk and figure skating star Kim Yuna, have been selected as brand models for banks in Korea.

Many Korean companies are competing ferociously to cast the K-pop phenomenon BTS as their own brand model. KB Kookmin Bank, one of the successful companies to sign with BTS, stated "BTS has an image most fit in the digital era" and "social media, such as YouTube, played a big part in helping BTS grow as a world-famous group, and the group befits the contemporary in cleverly utilizing digital means."

The clips can only be viewed via the app and will be released on social media on March 6.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com