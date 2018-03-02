1 읽는 중

Take Fashion Tips from JENNIE of BLACKPINK

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Jennie of BLACKPINK is often called "human Gucci" or "human Chanel" because of her ability to pull off any style to perfection. VoomVoom has analyzed Jennie's day-to-day fashion for all the aspiring fashionistas!

Jennie is one of the hottest fashionistas in the K-pop scene at the moment!

Photo from instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram @blackpinkofficial

1. CROP TOPS

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Crop tops are one of Jennie's favorite go-to items. A crop top really accentuates her slim figure. Don't you think it suits her really well?

2. OFF THE SHOULDER TOPS & BLOUSES 

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

As you may have already noticed, Jennie has beautiful slim arms. She often rocks the off the shoulder look, which makes her look even more glamorous.

3. TIGHT-FITTING DRESSES

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Jennie tends to go for tight-fitting dresses, rather than loose-fitting ones. Sometimes she's like the cute girl next door. And the next moment, she turns into a sexy diva.

4. THE "I JUST WOKE UP LIKE THIS" LOOK

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Jennie is also often spotted in comfy sweats and t-shirts. Even in her daily fashion, she manages to look photoshoot ready.

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

Photo from instagram@blackpinkofficial

The truth is that Jennie could wear a plastic over her head and still look beautiful. It seems like she prefers figure-revealing attires. Jennie once again proves that fashion is not about looks - it's about confidence!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

