BTS J-HOPE's 'Hope World' Tops iTunes Chart in 63 Nations…A Record for Korean Solo Artist

J-Hope's newly released mixtape 'Hope World' tops iTunes charts in 63 nations. Setting records for a Korean solo artist, the mixtape charts No.1 in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and a number of other countries. The title 'Daydream' topped regional iTunes 'Top Song' chart in seven nations, including Finland, Romania, Slovenia, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

'Hope World' contains J-Hope's utmost sincere thoughts and feelings. The mixtape features J-Hope's character bubbly, positive vibe and his message to give people hope and courage through music. J-Hope spoke with fans on March 2 via V LIVE, through which he stated "My biggest dream was to release a mixtape containing my unique style of music, and I wanted many to hear my story." He added "I worked on this mixtape for over a year and released it today, and I was much more nervous than when I had made my debut as BTS."

A mixtape refers to a non-profit recording distributed free of charge. BTS member RM has released a mixtape on March 2015, and Suga, under the stage name Agust D, has released a mixtape in August 2016.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com