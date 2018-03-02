1 읽는 중

BTS J-HOPE's 'Hope World' Tops iTunes Chart in 63 Nations…A Record for Korean Solo Artist

"I was more nervous than back when I made my debut as BTS " 

J-Hope's newly released mixtape 'Hope World' tops iTunes charts in 63 nations. Setting records for a Korean solo artist, the mixtape charts No.1 in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and a number of other countries. The title 'Daydream' topped regional iTunes 'Top Song' chart in seven nations, including Finland, Romania, Slovenia, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

Even solo, the BTS boys set records all over the world

'Hope World' contains J-Hope's utmost sincere thoughts and feelings. The mixtape features J-Hope's character bubbly, positive vibe and his message to give people hope and courage through music. J-Hope spoke with fans on March 2 via V LIVE, through which he stated "My biggest dream was to release a mixtape containing my unique style of music, and I wanted many to hear my story." He added "I worked on this mixtape for over a year and released it today, and I was much more nervous than when I had made my debut as BTS."

A mixtape refers to a non-profit recording distributed free of charge. BTS member RM has released a mixtape on March 2015, and Suga, under the stage name Agust D, has released a mixtape in August 2016.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

