WANNA ONE Tops the Idol Reputation Ranking, Beating BTS & EXO

Wanna One topped the brand value survey that was conducted on a hundred K-pop idol groups.

Keep up the good work, Wanna One!

The Korea Reputation Center amassed and analyzed over 100M data to arrive at this conclusion.

Wanna One had the highest reputation rating, followed by BTS and EXO, who ranked as No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

The reason why Wanna One was No. 1 on the list seems to be the group's frequent appearance on various TV shows. The Produce 101 group showed its strength in the media category, which analyzes the media consumers' response to each group.

