[J-HOPE's Mixtape] J-HOPE's Shares His Deepest Thoughts "I began with dancing…"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS' J-Hope released his first mixtape 'Hope World' on March 2 00:00 KST.

First a dancer, now an artist.

Whenever asked about his New Year's resolution, J-Hope's answer was always in regards to his mixtape. And his teammates have shared his feelings. The BTS boys have frequently voiced their support for J-Hope's upcoming mixtape.

NAVER V LIVE

NAVER V LIVE

J-Hope hasn't always been the musical one. He holds the title 'main dancer' in the group. He takes part in the choreography, hence earning his nickname 'choreography team leader' 'Chief Jung.' But after joining BTS, he came to envision a career in music. Since December 2015, J-Hope has been releasing a number of self-written pieces. After J-Hope's increased coverage in the 2016-released track 'Blood Sweat & Tears,' fans are ecstatic to see more of him on stage.

HOPE WORLD MV

HOPE WORLD MV

Right before releasing his mixtape, J-Hope stated on V LIVE "Releasing a mixtape was my lifelong dream. I wanted to share my music with many." And he wasn't too shy to show his passion for music. He stated, "I never thought that I would come to love music so much." He added "I began with dancing, with dancing I came to learn music, and for someone who expresses music with my body, I came to Seoul, met RM, Suga and other rappers, and I learned a lot, studied a lot. My friends and hyungs helped me a great deal. I came to truly love music. It might sound a bit corny, but music is my life."

HOPE WORLD MV

HOPE WORLD MV

J-Hope stated that "my deep thoughts and passion helped me get here." VoomVoom would like to cheer J-Hope on, whose life began with dancing and would probably end with music.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

