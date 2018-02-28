BTS as Wedding Singers! And Their Love Serenade Goes…

How sweet would a serenade from BTS be on your wedding day? The thought itself puts a smile on your face.

Sweet for the ears and eyes.

A YouTube clip features BTS singing their hearts out at someone's wedding. And fans speculate that the bride and/or groom is a Big Hit Entertainment official.

The clip shows the BTS boys all gorgeously suited up, singing 'Outro: Propose,' a track in the 2014-released album 'Skool Luv Affair.' The lyrics to 'Outro: Propose' couldn't be more perfect for the event - "I give it to you / Although it was a bit awkward, I want to give it all to you." You would melt right on spot should you hear such sweet words.

Take a look at this clip right ▲here▲. V and Jungkook are taking their turns singing, with the rest of the members gently moving in rhythm. Fans are gushing, saying that the boys are "so cute" and wondering "how wonderful it would be to have BTS at my wedding."

Here's a clip of BTS members singing the same song at a concert. Jimin, in the intro, says that "this is the day I propose to you."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

