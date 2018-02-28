Beauty Guru PONY Shares Tips on Daily Makeup

Pony, the beauty guru with over 3.6M followers on YouTube, shared her makeup tips. What are Pony's secrets to her gorgeous looks?

She held a Q&A session with fans!



Q. My lips are chapped and too wrinkly, what should I do?

I put on a huge load of lip balm before I go to sleep. This helps soften the dry, dead skin on lips. Use the lip balm not only to moisturize your lips but also to prepare your lips for exfoliation. After waking up, gently rub your lips with your fingertip, and the dead skin easily comes off. Apply lip balm frequently during your day, and you can keep your lips moist and soft.



Q. I feel like my skin can't take my excess makeup. What should I do for my skin?

I don't visit my dermatologist often. These days I get by using toner and facial cream. Once every two or three months, I gently wipe off my skin using an AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) product. The next day my skin feels smooth as an egg. But be careful! A number of people are too sensitive to the product, so patch test first. Those who benefit from AHA usually have dry skin with more dead skin than usual.



Q. Where do you get your glitter makeup products?

I get them from nail supply shops. I visit the shop, and I contemplate over what glitter I should wear, will it look nice, etc. If there's a nail supply shop nearby, go visit and buy a glitter. I'm sure you can find what I used.

In the 25-minute clip Pony sincerely answers her readers' questions. Check out the details on the clip!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

