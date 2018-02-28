“Jungkook smelt really nice” What People Who Have Met BTS Say About Them

How do you think people who aren't fans of BTS react when they encounter BTS on the streets?

"It was like a scene in a movie," said one anonymous person.

BTS guested on a radio show titled Cultwo Show which airs on SBS Power FM back on May 12, 2017. Stories from the show's listeners who have encountered BTS flooded in.

"Early March, I saw RM at a cafe in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul. He was wearing a strange-looking pair of glasses, mumbling something. He seemed weird so I avoided talking to him on purpose."

"When I went out for a drink with a friend, I saw Jungkook watching a street performance in Hongdae. It was like a scene in a movie. Jungkook smelt really nice. My heart began pounding and I was so happy to see Jungkook that I felt so drunk."

"Back in January, I went to a beef barbecue near a hospital in Gangnam, and I was surprised to see a green head amongst many people. Suga was having a beef stew lethargically. He was having a meal so I didn't want to bother him."

"I saw J-Hope at a buffet. He didn't eat much. What a waste!"

"I saw Jimin and RM having a hamburger at a fast-food parlor. They were eating really passionately. Namjoon spilled a slice of cabbage and I wanted to wipe it off for him."

"So really, people only see us eating," said J-Hope, upon hearing these stories.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com