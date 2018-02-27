1 읽는 중

BTS' New Message for ARMYs! '○○○○ YOURSELF' to Follow 'LOVE YOURSELF'

중앙일보

입력

FACE YOURSELF Photo from Universal Music Japan

BTS' Japanese album 'FACE YOURSELF" will be released on April 4. The album is a follow-up to the 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' series and a message from BTS.

Take a guess, fill in the blank!

The upcoming album will feature a compilation of their hit tracks including 'Blood Sweat & Tears' 'Not Today' 'Spring Day' 'DNA' as well as two new tracks.

Limited Editions A and B will include Blu-ray versions of BTS' M/Vs as well as clips from BTS' Yokohama Arena concert. Limited Edition C will feature an 68-page BTS photo book.

Check out the tracklist below.

Blood, Sweat, and Tears (Japanese ver.)
Not Today (Japanese ver.)
Spring Day (Japanese ver.)
MIC Drop (Japanese ver.)
DNA (Japanese ver.)
Crystal Snow (Winter track)
Go Go (Japanese ver.)
Best Of Me (Japanese ver.)
+ 2 new tracks

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

