Why Yes EXO, No BTS at the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Song Seung-hwan, the director of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, stated "We wanted to cast a few more artists, but they were too busy." At the closing ceremony for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics appeared K-pop stars the boy band EXO and CL, a former 2NE1 member.

The director shares why

In an interview held by Yonhap News, the director revealed "With a limited time of two hours, we struggled to fit in the award ceremony, the Olympic flag handover, and a number of other official ceremonies that it was hard to introduce more K-pop artists."

The director added "We tried to cast a few more, but they had to decline due to their preplanned schedules. Among them, PSY and BTS." He elaborated, stating "We contacted BTS earlier last year, but the boys had their hands full with a packed overseas schedule that there was a high possibility of BTS being abroad during the Olympics season, so it was near impossible to secure a spot for BTS in the ceremony."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com