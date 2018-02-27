KOREAN CLASS: BTS 'Spring Day'

We've been throwing around K-pop related articles, and we realized that some of the Korean words we embed in our articles may not be clear for those who aren't familiar with the language. So we took the initiative to offer a petit Korean class of our own!

Jungkook says he will "de-ri-reo gal-ge" you!

We borrowed BTS lyrics to have a short Korean fun time. While most ARMYs can sing along to every BTS track there is, I bet there are many who don't understand what exactly they're singing about, right? We can't give you a full lecture that would quench your thirst for knowledge, but we'll try our best to widen your understanding of the Korean language inch by inch.

BTS, who used to say "Here, it's all winter," finally got their 'Spring Day' which they had longed for so long. Let's take a look at the Korean vocab of the lyrics for 'Spring Day.'

1. Geu-ri-woom

RM raps "Geu ri woom deu ri eol ma na noon cheo reom nae roy ya" at the start of the song. What is this 'Geu-ri-woom' RM sings about? Geu ri woom means 'longing.' So, 'Geu ri woom deu ri eol ma na noon cheo reom nae roy ya' would roughly be translated to 'How much longing has to fall like snow."

TIP 1. ▶Geu-ri-woom means 'longing'!

2. heu-reu-neun shi-gan

Suga raps some perplexing stuff too. Do you understand what the lyrics "yi soon gan heu reu neun shi gan jo cha mi wo" mean? Well, 'heu-reu-neun shi-gan' means 'time(moment) passing by.' So 'yi soon gan heu reu neun shi gan jo cha mi wo' would be 'I hate even this moment that is passing' in English.

TIP 2. ▶heu-reu-neun shi gan means 'time(moment) passing by'!

3. de-ri-reo gal-ge

Jungkook, near the end, sings "de-ri-reo gal-ge." And this means 'go and pick somebody up' in English. So Jungkook is singing 'I'll go pick you up.'

TIP 3. ▶de-ri-reo gal-ge means 'go and pick somebody up'!

If there are any K-pop phrases or lyrics that are unclear or hard to decipher, let us know anytime. Comments are very welcome, and we'll be basing our next topic/track of choice based on your opinion. We hope that your love for the Korean language grows with VoomVoom.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

