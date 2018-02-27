1 읽는 중

Guardian·NYT Put EXO in the Limelight…"one of the most popular and best-selling boy bands in Asia"

중앙일보

입력

EXO members posing at a press conference for the closing ceremony of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on February 21 at the Main Press Centre in Alpensia Resort, PyeongChang.

EXO members posing at a press conference for the closing ceremony of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on February 21 at the Main Press Centre in Alpensia Resort, PyeongChang.

The foreign press put EXO in the limelight. EXO graced the closing ceremony of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on February 25 KST.

Worldwide recognition!

Articles from The Guardian and The New York Times. Photo from News1

Articles from The Guardian and The New York Times. Photo from News1

The Guardian, a daily newspaper based in the U.K., featured EXO's performance at the closing ceremony on February 24 BDT titled 'EXO: K-pop boyband thrills Winter Olympics closing ceremony.'

The Guardian stated, "The world's eyes were on Pyeongchang on Sunday for the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics – and they were introduced to South Korea’s boyband sensation EXO." The article described the boy band as "The band's achievements have placed them in the higher echelons of South Korean pop history, having sold more than 8m albums and picked up in excess of 100 music awards," ▶ CLICK to see The Guardian's post

EXO performing at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 25. Photo from KOREA POOL.

EXO performing at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 25. Photo from KOREA POOL.

Forbes, an American business magazine, dealt with EXO in an article titled 'EXO And CL Poised To Represent K-Pop At Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Closing Ceremony." The description for the K-pop boy bands goes as follows; "EXO is one of the most popular and best-selling boy bands in Asia today, with one of the largest fanbases and numerous accolades to their name." ▶ CLICK to see the Forbes' post

The New York Times, an American daily newspaper, shone a light on EXO in its article titled 'More K-Pop as Exo Takes Over.' The article goes on saying "Try the earth-shaking popular boy band EXO. The large group hit the stage with some slick dance moves and K-poppery to the delight of teenagers everywhere, including figure skating silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia, who is a self-proclaimed EXO fan." ▶ CLICK to see The New York Times' post

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

