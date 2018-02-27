1 읽는 중

Why This Top Girl Group Member Is Always Squatting

중앙일보

입력

Adorbsies!

This K-pop idol has the cutest habit. ♥

She goes by the name of Sana, and she is a member of the popular girl group TWICE.

Sana loves to squat every chance she gets. Fans have spotted her squatting everywhere and anywhere - at practice halls, at the backstage, in-between shoots, etc.

Sana may be the only person in the world that can manage to look cute while squatting. The photos of her in Pikachu slippers have won the hearts of many fans over.

In order to be able to squat comfortably like Sana does, one must have a highly developed Achilles tendon. Sana seems like she does!

Meanwhile, TWICE is currently in Japan, promoting their 2nd Japanese single titled "Brand Girl." The music video was released on February 22.

In the music video, Sana is donning a tiara and a sash worn by beauty queens. She also posted the photo of herself in the beauty pageant attire on TWICE's official Instagram.

TWICE's solo concert will be held in May in Seoul, an opportunity for fans in Korea to meet up with the girls.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

