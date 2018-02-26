Mark Your Calendars: WANNA ONE's New Album to be Released on Mar. 19 ♥

Wanna One is coming back with a new album this coming March 19.

Wanna One members' handwritten messages will be included in the album!

Wanna One announced their comeback with a teaser clip of their second mini album on February 26 1:01 p.m. KST.

The title of their second album "0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU)" signifies the band's promise to its fans, collectively referred to as "."

The online reservation for those wishing to purchase the album begins on February 27 on the websites of a number of major music records stores. This particular album features two versions: the "Day" version, which symbolizes Wanna One's golden days under the sun, and the "Night" version, which symbolizes the magnificence of the moon.

The album will include 11 different photo cards for each of the Wanna One members, with the members' handwritten promises.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

