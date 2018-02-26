1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What EXO Said After Their Performance at the PyeongChang Olympics Closing Ceremony

중앙일보

입력

Instagram @weareone.EXO

Instagram @weareone.EXO

EXO told the world how they felt about performing at the closing ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018.

Reppin' K-pop!

On February 26, EXO said in an interview that "we prepared our performance as delegates of K-pop. We felt incredibly nervous but it has been the honor of our lifetime, a stage we could never forget."

Instagram @real__pcy

Instagram @real__pcy

"Thank you, EXO-L, for giving us the opportunity to perform on a stage that we could ever have dreamed of," Instagrammed Chanyeol after the closing ceremony, with a photo of the members of EXO taken with Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

EXO's performance served as the highlight of the latter part of the ceremony. Kai did a solo dance performance dressed in Hanbok, the Korean traditional attire, and the rest of the members came up on stage on a four-wheeler. The K-pop act performed two of their most well-known songs: "Growl" released in 2013 and "Power" released in 2017.

ⓒ NEWS1

ⓒ NEWS1

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

CL of 2NE1 was another K-pop celebrity who had been invited to the ceremony. The 26-year-old artist performed "The Baddest Female," released in 2013, and 2NE1's 2011 hit single "I Am the Best."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT