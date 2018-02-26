What EXO Said After Their Performance at the PyeongChang Olympics Closing Ceremony

EXO told the world how they felt about performing at the closing ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018.

Reppin' K-pop!

On February 26, EXO said in an interview that "we prepared our performance as delegates of K-pop. We felt incredibly nervous but it has been the honor of our lifetime, a stage we could never forget."

"Thank you, EXO-L, for giving us the opportunity to perform on a stage that we could ever have dreamed of," Instagrammed Chanyeol after the closing ceremony, with a photo of the members of EXO taken with Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

EXO's performance served as the highlight of the latter part of the ceremony. Kai did a solo dance performance dressed in Hanbok, the Korean traditional attire, and the rest of the members came up on stage on a four-wheeler. The K-pop act performed two of their most well-known songs: "Growl" released in 2013 and "Power" released in 2017.

CL of 2NE1 was another K-pop celebrity who had been invited to the ceremony. The 26-year-old artist performed "The Baddest Female," released in 2013, and 2NE1's 2011 hit single "I Am the Best."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

