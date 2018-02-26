1 읽는 중

BTS Became the 1st K-pop Artist to be Nominated at The Spain Music Awards

BTS became the first K-pop artist to be nominated at The Spain Music Awards.

Is BTS coming to Europe?

On February 23, OSEN reported that BTS was nominated at The Spain Music Awards which will take place on April 30.

BTS has never officially debuted in Spain. Despite the fact that they have never performed in the particular European country, they are wildly popular across the nation.

Manu Rios, a well-known Spanish singer-model, has declared that he is a BTS fan.

Spanish fans regularly ask BTS to come visit their country. BTS was also the most mentioned artist on Twitter Spain in 2017.

Perhaps these wishes of the Spanish fans were reflected in this year's nomination at the Spanish music awards ceremony. Local fans are actively voting for the seven-piece K-pop group, rooting for them to win so that they could visit the Iberian peninsula.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

