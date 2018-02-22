1 읽는 중

BTS to Appear on KBS Documentary Program and Discuss Future of K-Pop

중앙일보

입력

BTS. Photo from KBS&#39; &#39;Good Insight&#39;

BTS will appear on KBS' documentary program Good Insight alongside Big Hit Entertainment's producer Bang Si-hyuk.

Who better than BTS to discuss K-Pop?

On February 20, KBS released a teaser for its documentary program Good Insight'BTS and the future of K-Pop' to be aired on the February 23th, 09:40 p.m.

The teaser labels BTS as "the new possibility of K-Pop" and streams its performance.

Afterwards, the clip shortly features CEO Bang giving a lecture on the subject 'BTS and the future of K-Pop' and then, appears BTS. Jimin introduces the program as "Good Insight, together with BTS and producer Bang, don't miss out."

According to KBS, producer Bang Si-hyuk and BTS are the first runners on Good Insight Season 2. The program deals with how BTS came to charm the world and the future of K-pop lying before us.

Teaser for KBS&#39; &#39;Good Insight&#39;

Good Insight Season 2
is a humanities program dealing with problems at hand in the
Korean society. The program presents weekly a renowned social figure, who gives a lecture and communicates with the audience.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

