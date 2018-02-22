1 읽는 중

BTS on Korean Middle School Textbooks

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

BTS has set examples for many, rising to global fame all the while maintaining a sound and healthy demeanor. The group has become such a model example that even school textbooks started featuring them.

Students will learn about BTS in class

A Korean online community post revealed that BTS made it onto Donga Publishing Company's music textbook and Kumsung Publishing Company's social studies textbook for middle school first graders.

TOP: BoA(left) and Rain. BOTTON: BTS &#39;Blood Sweat & Tears&#39; Photo from online community

According to photos released by fans, BTS appears as the face of Korean pop culture K-Pop or their names are borrowed for characters.

From the left: Hoseok, Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung. Photo from online community

From the left: Seokjin, Jungkook, Yoongi. Photo from online community

Korean textbooks feature not only the late great but also introduce those who set milestones in their respective fields. Kim Yuna, a world-class figure skater who rose to the top in a field where no Korean has gone, is a frequent model in textbooks.

BTS' worldwide success is said to be based on the members' honesty and healthy visions. No wonder there are such countless efforts to model and imitate BTS even in the political/economic field.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

