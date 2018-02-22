1 읽는 중

You Won't Believe Who's Inside Soohorang, the Winter Olympics Mascot

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

You've at least seen once 'Soohorang,'  the white tiger mascot of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics with the cutest face ever. Thanks to the volunteer workers who are working themselves to the bone, as well as Soohorang working so hard that its white feet turn gray, PyeongChang Olympics are a magical, fun-filled festival.

Cute on the outside and inside.

But before anyone paid much attention to Soohorang, there was an idol who, due to a similarity in names, eagerly promoted Soohorang. You might have guessed it - EXO's Suho.

In October, Suho attended SM Entertainment's Halloween Party as Soohorang, wearing the full outfit. He asked POCOG (PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games) for a customized Soohorang outfit that would cover his tall body.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

An official revealed that "Suho was the one who came up with the idea that he should be Soohorang for Halloween. POCOG must have recognized his good will, and they were happy to lend the costume."

And Suho didn't stop there. After posting selfies of himself side-by-side Soohorang dolls, Soohorang-related product sales escalated, which was led by K-pop fans.

Soohorang and Bandabi recorded over 80,000 sales as of October and had to issue a re-order. Officials from Lotte Department Store's main branch located in Myeongdong, the official and exclusive sales platform for Olympic licensed products, shared that Soohorang product sales peaked with K-pop fans taking the lead. The sales ratio of Soohorang and Bandabi is said to be 7:3. Hence the analysis that Suho was responsible for boosting sales prior to the Olympics.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The mascot Soohorang took its motif from the white tiger, Korea's guardian animal of the West. "Sooho," meaning protection in Korean, symbolises the protection offered to the athletes, spectators, and other participants of the Olympics, as well as uphold the Olympic value that is world peace. EXO will grace the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics on February 25.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

