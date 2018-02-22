“V is so perfect” This Korean Idol's Phone Wallpaper Is V of BTS

BTS is a role model for countless boy bands. For some, they might even be an object of unconditional adoration.

Romance alert?

Younghoon, a member of the newly debuted boy band The Boyz, loves V of BTS so much that he has photos of V as his phone wallpapers.

Younghoon had previously revealed on V LIVE that his phone wallpaper is V. Fans have recently spotted the phone screen of Younghoon and his claim turned out to be true.

"Whenever I see V perform, I feel like falling in love," he said, adding that "V is so perfect. I wish I could see him someday."

Doesn't Younghoon sound like a true ARMY?

The Boyz is comprised of twelve members, among which are Produce 101 star Joo Hak-nyeon and Kevin from K-pop Star season 6.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

