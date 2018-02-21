JIMIN of BTS Posts a Goodnight Surprise for His Fans

Jimin of BTS gave ARMY's a surprise goodnight gift.

Fans are swooning over these photos!

On February 20, Jimin posted two selfies and two group photos from the Japanese game show AbemaTV on BTS' official Twitter.

In the photos, is wearing a navy-colored shirt, staring straight at the camera. He is wearing light brown colored contact lenses, which accentuate his eyes. Fans commented that the color of his contacts matched his golden brown hair.

After the photos were released, fans inquired after the shirt that he was wearing. ARMY's around the world swooning over the surprise selfies posted on Twitter.

BTS fans who spotted the selfies before they went to bed called it a "goodnight present."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

