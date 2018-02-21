1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Lip Shade on BLACKPINK's JISOO, Could It Be MAC's All Fired Up?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

BLACKPINK's Jisoo finished her flawless look with a warm fuchsia lip shade, which was just what she needed to light up her already snow white skin.

A must-have for cosmetics lovers

On January 27, Jisoo wrote on BLACKPINK's official Instagram "Don't forget, BLACKPINK HOUSE live at 09:00 PM. Oh and everyone, watch out for the cold. It's so cold these days I want to become a snowman. Have a good day today too," along with a selfie.

And BLINKs at the forefront of K-beauty couldn't help but wonder what Jisoo was wearing. A fan analyzed the lip shade and texture, and claimed that the product in question was MAC's All Fired Up. MAC's All Fired Up is a fuchsia-colored must-have lipstick for those with cool undertones.

MAC All Fired Up Lipstick

MAC All Fired Up Lipstick

And some fans guessed the lip to be the famous Shu Uemura's "Gangnam Pink" unlimited matte lipstick M PK 376, but the texture seems to be different.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members are having the time of their lives! At the 27th High1 Seoul Music Awards held on January 25, they won the main prize, after winning the rookie award a year before.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT