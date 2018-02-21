The Lip Shade on BLACKPINK's JISOO, Could It Be MAC's All Fired Up?

BLACKPINK's Jisoo finished her flawless look with a warm fuchsia lip shade, which was just what she needed to light up her already snow white skin.

A must-have for cosmetics lovers

On January 27, Jisoo wrote on BLACKPINK's official Instagram "Don't forget, BLACKPINK HOUSE live at 09:00 PM. Oh and everyone, watch out for the cold. It's so cold these days I want to become a snowman. Have a good day today too," along with a selfie.

And BLINKs at the forefront of K-beauty couldn't help but wonder what Jisoo was wearing. A fan analyzed the lip shade and texture, and claimed that the product in question was MAC's All Fired Up. MAC's All Fired Up is a fuchsia-colored must-have lipstick for those with cool undertones.

And some fans guessed the lip to be the famous Shu Uemura's "Gangnam Pink" unlimited matte lipstick M PK 376, but the texture seems to be different.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members are having the time of their lives! At the 27th High1 Seoul Music Awards held on January 25, they won the main prize, after winning the rookie award a year before.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

