1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

“BTS Keeps Me Going” Another Olympic Champion Who Is a BTS Fan

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

South Korea has a handful of short-track champion athletes. Some even joke that the South Korean national short-track league is even more competitive than the Winter Olympic Games. One can only imagine the kind of emotional burden and pressure that these short-track speed skaters must experience.

The Olympic Gold Medalist is a proud ARMY!

Lee Yu-bin, the youngest of the South Korean short-track team, is reportedly a fan of the boy band BTS. She has said in an interview that her bias is none other than Jimin.

When asked how she copes with the pressure of being a member of the national team, she replied "BTS."

NAVER TV

NAVER TV

"Whenever I get a break, I watch BTS clips or look for their photos online," she said, just like any other ARMY. She has also donned the "LOVE MYSELF" badge that she purchased from the collaborative project of BTS and UNICEF.

"I'd like to go to BTS concert and fan meets after the Olympic Games are over," she told the interviewer.

On February 20, Lee won the gold medal in the women's 3,000-m relay in short track speed skating. Another Olympic champion who is an ARMY!

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT