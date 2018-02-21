1 읽는 중

WANNA ONE Comeback Scheduled for March 19…'Golden Age Begins'

Photo from Instagram @wannaone.official

Photo from Instagram @wannaone.official

We can't wait!

On February 20, Wanna One's label YMC Entertainment announced, "Wanna One, with a new mini album, is all set for the comeback on March 19."

The comeback will put an end to a four-month vacancy after the November-released '1-1=0'(NOTHING WITHOUT YOU).

Previously releasing mystical teasers for their new album 'Golden Age Begins,' the members have hinted their soon-to-be comeback.

An outcome of Mnet's 'Produce 101 Season 2,' Wanna One proved itself a super rookie from the start. Recording over 1.3 million album sales (a sum of the debut and repackage album sales), the group was a sensation.

As if charting first and winning music shows weren't enough, the group also took home the rookie awards for Mnet's Asian Music Award(MAMA), Melon Music Award, Golden Disc Awards, and many more - cementing its label as a "super rookie."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

