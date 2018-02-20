1 읽는 중

BTS Members Discuss Their Fashion & Style

중앙일보

입력

Photo from billboard

Photo from billboard

Billboard analyzed BTS' fashion timeline. In the February 16th-released interview on BTS by Billboard, the BTS boys explained how their fashion and overall style evolved over time, as well as their music.

Very hip.

Jungkook stated, "When I first went to the U.S. to learn how to dance, I got the feeling that the dancers were overall very stylish. I saw how nonchalantly they dressed, and I imitated them. But now I dress much more neatly."

Photo from billboard

Photo from billboard

Suga prefers comfy clothes and V enjoys adorning himself in the "classic movie look" - shirt and tie. J-Hope described his style as "trendy and fit."

Big brother Jin made everyone laugh by saying "Your face completes your look. Clothes don't matter."

According to the interview, the BTS boys see fashion not only as a way of expressing themselves but also as music extended.

Photo from billboard

Photo from billboard

Suga said "You can't isolate music from fashion. This is an era when you 'look' at music, so what you see is very important." J-Hope added "Speaking as a person who performs on stage, your looks can greatly alter your overall performance vibe. I hold fashion very important."

Jin discussed the next fad, suggesting "T-shirts with BT21 characters on the front seems like a good idea." ARMYs couldn't help smiling at the cute comment.

Photo from billboard

Photo from billboard

All seven members of BTS graced eight different Billboard magazine covers, and ARMYs are going wild over the uncommon decision.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

