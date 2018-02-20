1 읽는 중

WATCH: “Korea's Best” Boy Band BTS Models for the Biggest Bank in S. Korea

중앙일보

The phenomenally popular boy band now models for KB Kookmin Bank of Korea, the biggest bank in South Korea, and the teaser clip for the advertisement has been released.

"BTS represents the best of South Korea," a representative at the bank explained.

The clip titled '[KB X BTS] Teaser. 2018.2.20' was posted on the bank's official YouTube account. The members of BTS walk slowly towards the camera, but only their silhouettes are recognizable.

Subtitles 'KB X Speed', 'KB X Simple', 'KB X Secure', and 'KB X Surprise' flash across the screen.

With the words 'KB X BTS,' the clip ends. The complete version of the advertisement will be released on March 5.

This particular advertisement is quite unlike another. Fans have likened it to a music video clip.

An official KB Kookmin Bank explained that "BTS symbolizes not only 'the best of South Korea' but also the potential and the aspiration to become 'the world's best,' which is why the group has been chosen to represent the Bank."

The commercial film featuring the BTS members will be released online on the Bank's digital platform, "Liiv."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

