사회

PHOTOS: BLACKPINK Wrapped Up in Hanbok and Looking Exquisite

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

BLACKPINK gave Seollal (Korean/Lunar New Year) greetings to fans, with all four members clad in the beautiful Hanbok.

Four unique beauties

On February 15, BLACKPINK members left a Happy New Year message for BLINKs. "How are you spending your holidays? I hope yours is a warm and happy one where you get to spend it with loved ones and have a moment of healing. We'll enjoy our holidays as well. And to BLINK, who we always cherish and miss! Let's all go for it in 2018. And many New Year blessings.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Korea celebrates Seollal, referring to the first day of the Lunar New Year, as opposed to the Solar New Year (January 1st of the Western/Gregorian calendar). Whereas the first day of the Lunar New Year differs every year on the Gregorian calendar, it normally falls somewhere mid-February. Seollal fell on February 16 this year. BLACKPINK members adorned themselves in Hanbok in celebration of the national holiday.

In the photo, the four BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose are all dressed up exquisitely in Hanbok. Wearing pastel colors that accentuate their strong suits, each of the four members show off their unique charms.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

What's the beauty of Hanbok? Hanbok is a harmonious juxtaposition of straight lines and a pinch of curves here and there. Hanbok underlines the beauty of women with a tight top (jeogori) and a flowing, puffy bottom (chima). You could say that Hanbok embraces oriental ethics.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

