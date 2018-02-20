1 읽는 중

BTS' JUNGKOOK Tops the “Celebrities That Makes You Smile” Chart

중앙일보

입력

BTS&#39; Jungkook. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

Looking at a person that you love can make you smile without a special reason.

Is anyone really surprised?

Which celebrities have Koreans picked as ones that make them smile just by their sight?

Exciting DC, a search engine operated by the biggest South Korean internet forum DC Inside, conducted a survey to find out.

Perhaps to not many's, Jungkook of BTS was picked as the No.1 celebrity that makes you smile.

The said survey was conducted for a week from January 4 to 10 and Jungkook succeeded in topping the chart by earning 38.4% of the total votes. Jungkook is the youngest member of the phenomenally popular boy band BTS. He debuted at the age of 17, and he instantly garnered adoration from fans and also fellow bandmates.

Kim Jonghyun of NU'EST W landed on No. 2, earning 29.4% of the total votes. Jonghyun is the leader of the band who is equipped with a suave charisma. He is also sometimes called the king of "aekyo."

Actor Park Bogum earned the No. 3 spot on the chart with 8.8% of the total votes. He rose to stardom through his successful performance in a series of TV dramas. Park is often mentioned as one of the most popular male celebrities of his age.

IU, Park Bo-young, and Nayeon of TWICE also made the list.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

