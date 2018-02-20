The Perfect Lip Shade to BLACKPINK JENNIE's Golden Disc Awards Look

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community, Ilgan Sports

Korean cosmetics have become must-haves, and K-pop and K-beauty have long been Korea's valuable assets.

Aren't you curious to find out?

We've come to wonder what the idols at the vanguard of the Korean "Hallyu" wave adorn their faces with.

So we asked Ms. Lee Myung-sun (woosun), in charge of BLACKPINK's makeup, and she shared Jennie's beauty secrets with us.

Jennie finished her look with Chanel. To be exact, Chanel's Poudre à Lèvres Lip Balm and Powder Duo #415 Rosso Parthenope. The duo is the newest release of Chanel's S/S Spring-Summer Collection 2018 "Neapolis: New City." Jennie had previously adorned her face with Chanel's Poudre à Lèvres in a photo shoot with Harper's BAZAAR.

Photo from BAZAAR

The product is a lip powder. Apply the balm embedded in the palette to hydrate the lips, and add a touch of colored powder to give your lips a sophisticated look.

Photo from Chanel

The Rosso Parthenope is a pink-based red lip shade, said to be a modern rendition of the techniques of ancient frescoes.

Ms. Lee Myung-sun also revealed Jennie's lens of the day, which was 'Lavender Gold' of O-Lens' Gold Series. Jennie's dress was Balmain.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

