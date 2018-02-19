1 읽는 중

사회

BTS Boys Share Their Favorite BTS Lyrics

중앙일보

입력

Everyone knows BTS has an array of hits, including MIC DROP and DNA.

Which one's your favorite?

Having written a lot of the lyrics themselves, they must be very fond of the self-written lyrics.

Here's VoomVoom to introduce you to members' personal favorite lyrics.

Suga, 'Tomorrow'

"My favorite is the verse in 'Tomorrow,' which goes "the night is darkest just before sunrise." I wrote it without hesitation."

Jungkook, 'Sea'

"The lyrics of 'Sea,' which goes "When there is hope, there is always despair." I couldn't understand it, but it touched my heart."

RM, 'Best Of Me'

"Out of the lyrics recently written, I like the lyrics of 'Best Of Me.' This is my message to ARMYs, which goes "I wanted to be a warm wave but why didn't I know that you're the ocean." I thought I could be a "warm wave," a shoulder to cry on for my fans, but it turned out that my fans are much bigger than me, they are who made me."

J-Hope, 'Two! Three!'·'EPILOGUE: Young Forever)'

"I have two lyrics in total, and one is from 'Two! Three!'s "For being a flower in the most beautiful moment of life," a message for fans. Beautiful. I'm overcome with emotions every time I sing the song with the meaning dear in my heart. The album 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life' is a significant one for us, with our fans who became beautiful flowers."

"Another verse is from 'EPILOGUE: Young Forever,' which goes "I want to stay young forever." This is a verse that will probably have much more meaning as I grow older."

Jimin, 'EPILOGUE: Young Forever'

"The whole lyrics of 'EPILOGUE: Young Forever.' It has all the thoughts we had as we performed on stage and carried on, which made me cry a lot."

V, 'EPILOGUE: Young Forever'

"I like RM's lyrics. I like all the lyrics of 'EPILOGUE: Young Forever' but if I were to pick only a single verse, I'd choose "That I can make someone scream with joy," "I want to stay young forever."

Jin, 'Two! Three!'

"'Two! Three!'s "It's alright, count 1, 2, 3 and forget." I have an avoidant personality, and I tend to forget all the bad memories. I try to be happy in the moment, so the lyrics really touched me. I've lived thinking I needed to forget all the bad memories in order to be happy right now."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

