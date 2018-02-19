BTS' Shower Secrets Revealed

BTS members reveal their shower secrets on TV!

This is top secret information.

Here's a segment of an interview spilling BTS-fun all over.

In an interview with China's GTV, Suga revealed that the BTS boys "shower naked."

To which Jin responded, "Dude I can't believe you said that."

J-Hope chimed in, saying "Actually, we use spoons when we eat." To which BTS members caused a fuss, shouting "I can't believe you said that" "I told you not to say that."

Now you know why fans call BTS 'Boyz with Fun.'

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

