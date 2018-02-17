1 읽는 중

BTS Graces the Cover of Billboard…Every Edition Gets Sold Out in 4 Hours

BTS graced the cover of Billboard in eight different styles.

A true testament to BTS' stateside popularity!

On February 15, Billboard published on its online platforms including Twitter the eight different covers of the magazine featuring BTS: seven solo portraits for each of the members and one group photo.

This particular Billboard cover shoot included an exclusive interview. In the published photos, the seven lads of BTS are standing in front of a traditional Korean architecture.

In the interview clip uploaded by Billboard, RM told fans that he is "a meat lover, especially Samgyeopsal." J-Hope picked green as his favorite color, explaining that "it is the color of hope."

Billboard's newest edition with BTS on the cover sold over 17,000 copies in less than four hours and is currently sold out. Moreover, Billboard's official website now has a page solely dedicated to BTS. Some view this addition as a testament to BTS' growing stateside popularity.

According to the most recent chart published on February 13, BTS' album "LOVE YOURSELF: HER" released in September last year succeeded in charting on Billboard 200 for 18 consecutive weeks, landing on No. 71. This is an unprecedented record for a K-pop artist.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

