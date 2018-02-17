1 읽는 중

“Don't visit me at the hospital”…VIXX's N Begs Fans to Respect His Privacy

중앙일보

입력

N of VIXX tweeted on February 14 asking fans not to visit the hospital where his mother is currently being treated at.

"I'm just trying to fulfill my duties as a son," his tweet read

"I hesitated before writing this on Twitter," began the tweet. "I'm fully aware that I have a job that exposes every bit of my private life, whether I want it or not. But I would appreciate it if you wouldn't visit the hospital like you did today and yesterday," the rest of his message read.

There have been posts that circulated online that N was spotted at the said hospital, which prompted some fans to visit the hospital to perhaps take a photo with him or ask him for his autograph.

"I'm just trying to fulfill my duties as a son," he pleaded his fans to refrain from visiting the hospital where his mother is hospitalized at.

VIXX recently participated in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Opening Ceremony as K-pop's representative and performed their 2017 single titled "Shangri-La."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

