BTS Charts on Billboard 200 for 18 Weeks Straight

BTS' "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" made it to Billboard 200 for 18 weeks straight.

Well done, BTS!

According to the most recent chart published by Billboard on February 13, BTS' album released in September last year charted on No. 71 on Billboard 200. This particular album allowed the band to once again top the World Albums Chart.

This is the longest ever a K-pop artist has stayed on the chart.

The seven-piece K-pop band was recently "certified" by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

