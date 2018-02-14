Top Celebs You Would Like to Give Chocolate to on Valentine's Day

Is there someone you'd like to give chocolate to on Valentine's Day? It seems that in Korea, actor Park Bo-gum and Wanna One's Kang Daniel are the top two popular celebs.

Who would you vote for?

According to a recent vote, held from January 19 to 21 with a 522-member panel, Park Bo-gum took the lead with 154 votes on the celeb 'you'd like to give chocolate to.'

Wanna One's Kang Daniel (138 votes) was the runner-up. BTS' V (54 votes), actor Gong Yoo (42 votes), and actor Lee Seung-gi (42 votes) followed.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

