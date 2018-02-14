EXCLUSIVE: BTS Trivia That You Won't Find Anywhere

BTS is loved by fans all over the world. Their fan club known as "ARMY" is truly an international cohort. VoomVoom has amassed BTS trivia that you won't be able to find from your average Google searches.

How well do you think you know BTS?

RM

Kim Nam-joon

Born: 12 September 1994

Height/Weight: 181㎝/64㎏

Role: Leader, Main rapper

RM defines the phrase ‘smart is the new sexy.' He scored 148 on the IQ test that he took when he was a junior in high school. During BTS' visit to the U.S. in November last year, RM led all the band's interviews in perfect English. He is an all-arounder who also produces and composes music besides being the band's best rapper. His interest in fashion is often displayed on Twitter, with frequent #OOTD (Outfit of the Day) posts. Fans look forward to his Twitter posts hashtagged #KimDaily. He named his puppy "Rap Mon" after his stage name, "Rap Monster."

JIN

Kim Suk-jin

Born: 4 December 1992

Height/Weight: 179㎝ / 60㎏

Role: Supporting Vocalist

Jin often jokes that he is in charge of "handsomeness" in BTS. Quite unlike his dashing good looks, Jin is known for his terrible jokes. Despite being the eldest, he is called the "maknae" because he is playful and rather ditsy. He was cast by a representative at Big Hit Entertainment while he was a student at Konkuk University. He majored in Theatre and Cinema. Because he was originally an aspiring actor, he wasn't as prepared for a career in dancing and singing as were the other members. That is why he had to practice extra hard to get to where he is now. He is also an anime lover and an excellent cook.

SUGA

Min Yoongi

Born: 9 March 1993

Height/Weight: 173.8㎝/57㎏

Role: Leading Rapper

Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO of BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment, praised RM and Suga "genius artists." Suga is the rapper of the group, alongside RM and J-Hope. He is also a talented songwriter. He began composing his own songs since he was little. His songs have been rejected by the Korea Communications Standards Commission for being "too straightforward." While he loves to hang out with his fans, he seldom leaves his bed on days he doesn't have anything scheduled. He helped his parents open a Korean restaurant in his hometown Daegu.

J-HOPE

Jung Hoseok

Born: 18 February 1994

Height/Weight: 177㎝/59㎏

Role: Supporting Rapper, Main Dancer

J-Hope is the one who gave BTS the reputation that they are the most hyper K-pop boy band. Korean fans refer to him as the "beagle," for being incessantly active and energetic like the puppy. He is the best dancer of BTS. It's been said that J-Hope acted as the BTS members' dance tutor ever since their trainee days, hence the nickname "chief choreographer." He comes from the city of Gwangjoo, located in the Jeolla province, a southern region of the Korean peninsula. His Korean is therefore sometimes accented, which the fans love. J-Hope is also called "the Mother of the group" for doing all the chores at the dorm.

JIMIN

Park Jimin

Born:13 October 1995

Height/Weight: 173.5㎝/61㎏

Role: Leading Vocalist, Main Dancer

Jimin sings the first line of "Blood, Sweat & Tears," one of BTS' better-known songs. Because of his unique and appealing voice, Jimin is the leading vocalist of the band. On top of being a strong vocalist, he is also a talented dancer. It is a well-known fact that Jimin entered the Pusan Arts High School as the highest-scoring student of his class. His face is cute like a teddy bear, he has killer abs that attracted an endless line of swooning fans. As the group's smallest, he is nicknamed "Jimini," a compound word of Jimin and mini. He is also known as "Jungkook's mommy" for taking care of the band's youngest member, Jungkook.

V

Kim Tae-hyung

Born: 30 December 1995

Height/Weight: 178㎝/63㎏

Role: Supporting Vocalist

He is known as the quirky one. While he can sometimes be "too" hyper off the stage, he is a charismatic vocalist on the stage whose deep voice has managed to make fans fall head over heels in love. V writes some of the songs released by the band himself. Fans call him "CGV" as his beauty is "computer-graphics-perfect." International ARMYs call him "Tae-tae," which come from his given name.

JUNGKOOK

Jeon Jungkook

Born: 1 September 1997

Height/Weight: 178㎝/61㎏

Role: Main Vocalist, Supporting Rapper, Leading Dancer

The youngest of BTS is equipped with a lyrical voice and powerful dance moves. He studied dance for a month in the U.S. before officially making debut with BTS. He studied with renowned choreographers and it has been reported that it is during his stay in the States that he had really gotten to strengthen his forte as a dancer. He is also known as the "Golden Maknae" for being a multi-talented dancer and singer. Jungkook signed with BTS after RM saw him practicing and was reportedly impressed by how good he was.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

