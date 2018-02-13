"Why does LISA always get ugly clothes?" Asks a BLINK in Trending YouTube Video

Does BLACKPINK's Thai member Lisa get uglier outfits than the rest of her members? A YouTube video on Lisa's outfits is trending, especially among Southeast Asian users.

What do you think?

In October 2017, a YouTube video titled "Why does Lisa always get ugly clothes?" was uploaded. Southeast Asian fans left over 6,200 comments as of February 13, 2018, KST. And the clip is charting on 'Popular on YouTube' in Southeast Asian regions.

The clip overviews a number of BLACKPINK on-stage performances, focusing on Lisa's outfits. The clip notes "I'm just a curious Blink that does not understand why Lisa is treated like that" "Here I don't think that Lisa's outfit is ugly but the other members all have very pretty and elegant clothes and hers just looks very average."

Some of the comments left on the video are "Jennie always gets the best clothing material" "I thought I'm the only one who thinks about this, apparently a lot of people thinking the same way" "I hope it’s not because she isn’t Korean and is treated differently let’s hope humanity hasn’t gone that low."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com