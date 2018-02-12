"All Thanks to EXO…" Giggles MEDVEDEVA, the Gold Medalist Who Set World Record

Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record in the women's figure skating short program at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. She stated that "all these difficulties (controversy over Russian doping scandal and her injury) made me stronger."

On February 11, Medvedeva set a new record with her short program at the Gangneung Ice Arena, which gave her 81.06 points, breaking her own previous world record of 80.85 points.

Medvedeva stated that she had "competed to feel the magic of the (Pyeongchang) Olympics" and that she was "delighted to have set the world record."

Medvedeva, in light of the Russian doping scandal which resulted in a ban of Russian athletes from the Winter Olympics, had declined all interviews prior to her performance. But after she broke the record, she welcomed all with a big smile on her face.

Her face lighted up when K-pop related questions started popping up. Asked what K-pop songs she liked, she revealed that she "liked to listen to EXO," laughing as she answered. She added that she "has photos of all EXO members," giggling like a schoolgirl. Medvedeva added that EXO is an "unreal inspiration and it really improved [her] mood." She added that she wishes all the EXO members to be healthy.

In the interview, Medvedeva stated that she wished to " be even the littlest help to her team (OAR - Olympic Athlete from Russia)," and that she "tried to do whatever [she] could." She added that "she really concentrated" and that "the Russian crowd cheering [her] on was a big help."

