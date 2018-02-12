Touching Reason Why JIN of BTS Did Not Want to Reveal His Pets to the World

Jin of BTS showed his fans his beloved pet for the first time on "BTS DNA Come Back Show" broadcast on Mnet on September 21, 2017.

How thoughtful!

The eldest member of BTS explained the reason for having felt reluctant to reveal his pets, "Omuk" and "Odeng," a species of possum known as sugar gliders, to the world.

"I wasn't sure if I should show my fans my pets because I was worried that the younger fans would want to adopt [sugar gliders] as pets without much thought just because I have them," he said, adding that "we should really think about it before deciding to adopt pets."

Jin was aware of the fact that every word he says and every little thing he does have an impact on his fans, especially those who are younger.

Fans were impressed by his caution and regard for animals.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

