“K-Beauty Trends” Top Three Hottest Makeup Brands of South Korea

Instagram @ponysmakeup (left), @1993kg (right)

"K-beauty" is something that we can't neglect to mention when discussing South Korea. VoomVoom would like to present to you South Korea's top three hottest makeup brands today.

A must-read for all makeup lovers!

Instagram @ponysmakeup

1. 3CE

3CE is a cosmetics brand launched by fashion brand Stylenanda, which brags an international popularity all across Asia. The brand is known for its trendy colors without compromising quality.

Velvet lip tint, its latest lip line, sold over 1.6M products. It's been reported that the lip tint sells one item every 7 seconds, making it the hottest makeup item these days.

2. Innisfree

Innisfree advertises itself as an all-natural skincare and makeup brand. Yoona of Girls' Generation has modeled for the brand for almost a decade. Innisfree products are made from ingredients from Jeju Island.

The brand recently launched a customizable foundation line called the "My Series," which boasts 50 different types of foundation varying in degrees of hydration and color.

3. Etude House

Etude House's first-ever international franchise took off in Thailand back in 2007 and expanded to other Southeast Asian countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

The brand is enjoying an Asian-wide success as one of South Korea's best makeup brands. Its lipstick line is especially popular. Etude House promotes a bubbly and girly brand image.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

