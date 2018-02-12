1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: BTS Big in North Korea?…N. Korean Cheering Squad Dancing to “Blood, Sweat & Tears”

중앙일보

입력

Jimin in BTS&#39; &#39;Blood, Sweat & Tears&#39; M/V and North Korean cheerleaders(Yonhap).

Jimin in BTS&#39; &#39;Blood, Sweat & Tears&#39; M/V and North Korean cheerleaders(Yonhap).

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

North Korea's cheering squad stole the show at Winter Olympics 2018 in Pyeongchang as they danced to BTS' "Blood, Sweat & Tears" on February 7.

N. Korean cheerleaders stole the show as they danced to K-pop's mega hit song.

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

The North Korean cheerleaders were present in the audience during the Unified Korean ice hockey team's game held on February 10 at Kwangdong Hockey Center in Gangneung. While they performed a series of North Korean folk songs to send cheers to the players, they also danced to a number of K-pop hits.

Twitter @soheefication

Twitter @soheefication

Twitter @soheefication

Twitter @soheefication

A reporter at Bloomberg tweeted a clip of the North Korean cheering squad dancing to BTS' single, captioning that "North Korean cheering squad shows off Korean ballet moves while BTS' mega-hit song Blood, Sweat & Tears is playing." The said tweet boasts 25,265 retweets and 42,876 likes as of February 12 KST.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT