WATCH: BTS Big in North Korea?…N. Korean Cheering Squad Dancing to “Blood, Sweat & Tears”

North Korea's cheering squad stole the show at Winter Olympics 2018 in Pyeongchang as they danced to BTS' "Blood, Sweat & Tears" on February 7.

The North Korean cheerleaders were present in the audience during the Unified Korean ice hockey team's game held on February 10 at Kwangdong Hockey Center in Gangneung. While they performed a series of North Korean folk songs to send cheers to the players, they also danced to a number of K-pop hits.

A reporter at Bloomberg tweeted a clip of the North Korean cheering squad dancing to BTS' single, captioning that "North Korean cheering squad shows off Korean ballet moves while BTS' mega-hit song Blood, Sweat & Tears is playing." The said tweet boasts 25,265 retweets and 42,876 likes as of February 12 KST.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

