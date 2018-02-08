1 읽는 중

"One in a Million Friendship" BTS' V X JIMIN's Comments Fill Up ARMY's Hearts

중앙일보

입력

V and Jimin have been side-by-side for five years since their debut, and you can really feel how close they are in the BTS profiles that members wrote for each other.

Friends for life!

In 2016, BTS members wrote each others' profiles.

According to Jimin's profile written by V, V is thankful when "Jimin is by his side," and he dislikes "Jimin when he disses him."

His happiest moment with Jimin is "for the first time we saw each other and how we were able to keep each other's side without being hurt."

For what he wants from Jimin, V wrote "I wish Jimin could always be happy," and he wrote that he wanted to be "Jimin's friend forever."

ARMYs melted at the sweet words.

Then what about Jimin, and his feelings for V?

About V, Jimin mischievously wrote "(he) toys with me" "dummy." But we could all catch his love and affection for V when he stated that he hopes that "V never hits a rough patch."

He also said that V looks the happiest when he "is with Jimin."

To V, Jimin said "Taehyung, I don't know about others, but I'm always cheering you on, and I know I tend to nag you and Jungkook but I really care for you," showing his affection for V.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

