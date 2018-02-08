Happiest Moments in the Lives of BTS ⑤: What Nearly Brought JIN to Tears of Happiness



If you were to pick one boy band most loved in the world at the moment, BTS would certainly make the cut. BTS enjoys a global adoration and popularity. Which moment in their successful career would the BTS boys pick as their happiest? "ARMYs" was the first thought that popped into their minds. The seven superstars take turns to share the happiest moment in their lives as BTS.

He knows his priorities in life.

In a previous interview with SK Telecom, Jin said that he "enjoys every moment performing in front of fans," saying that he feels overwhelmed. Jin added that when he performs in front of fans, he "feels like tearing up due to being overwhelmed." Jin underlined his joy again by saying "I'm really happy."

For Jin, 'happiness' isn't too far from 'resolution.' Asked last year "what the goals of the Bangtan boys" were, Jin said that he "wanted to be happy." For Jin, happiness is a lifelong objective.

He added "I don't have some extravagant goal. I just want a satisfied life where I can continue to laugh and be happy." Unlike what some may have thought, for Jin, setting new records as BTS isn't what he ultimately aims for in life. Rather than devoting his everything to becoming a great artist, he aims for a healthy life where he can continue to be content.

The BTS boys share a similar belief as well. Asked what his next aim is, RM answered "while still bearing responsibility, I don't strategically plan on what I'm going to do next, as I'm at the center of attention already. I plan to do as I have been doing, to refrain from floating on air too much, and continue to work on my music. I don't want much change, I want to stay put and be humble. I think that's our identity, our charm."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

