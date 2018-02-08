1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Happiest Moments in the Lives of BTS ⑤: What Nearly Brought JIN to Tears of Happiness

중앙일보

입력

Jin. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

Jin. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.


If you were to pick one boy band most loved in the world at the moment, BTS would certainly make the cut. BTS enjoys a global adoration and popularity. Which moment in their successful career would the BTS boys pick as their happiest? "ARMYs" was the first thought that popped into their minds. The seven superstars take turns to share the happiest moment in their lives as BTS.

He knows his priorities in life.

Jin. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

Jin. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

In a previous interview with SK Telecom, Jin said that he "enjoys every moment performing in front of fans," saying that he feels overwhelmed. Jin added that when he performs in front of fans, he "feels like tearing up due to being overwhelmed." Jin underlined his joy again by saying "I'm really happy."

Jin. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

Jin. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

For Jin, 'happiness' isn't too far from 'resolution.' Asked last year "what the goals of the Bangtan boys" were, Jin said that he "wanted to be happy." For Jin, happiness is a lifelong objective.

He added "I don't have some extravagant goal. I just want a satisfied life where I can continue to laugh and be happy." Unlike what some may have thought, for Jin, setting new records as BTS isn't what he ultimately aims for in life. Rather than devoting his everything to becoming a great artist, he aims for a healthy life where he can continue to be content.

Jin. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

Jin. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

The BTS boys share a similar belief as well. Asked what his next aim is, RM answered "while still bearing responsibility, I don't strategically plan on what I'm going to do next, as I'm at the center of attention already. I plan to do as I have been doing, to refrain from floating on air too much, and continue to work on my music. I don't want much change, I want to stay put and be humble. I think that's our identity, our charm."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT