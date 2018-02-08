1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

This Legendary Pop Group Is Fanboying Over BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Backstreet Boys, the legendary pop group, and sweethearts of the nineties have shown their affection for BTS.

Both big in the U.S.

Backstreet Boys is a group who swept the U.S. in throughout the 1990s and 2000s, winning the 1999 Billboard Music Awards' Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Group of the Year, to name a few. In 2000, they won Favorite Pop/Rock Band, Duo or Group at the American Music Awards, labeling the Backstreet Boys as the most popular boy band of the time.

Photo from Twitter @backstreetboys

Photo from Twitter @backstreetboys

On February 6, Backstreet Boys, via its Twitter account, revealed that "We're a huge fan of BTS. We love them."

And they also shared a behind-the-scenes story to the BTS X Steve Aoki 'MIC Drop Remix.'

Photo from Twitter @backstreetboys

Photo from Twitter @backstreetboys

Backstreet Boys stated "Actually Aoki played us one of their songs that hasn't even been released. It's a remix that he did in the studio because we're actually going to be doing something with Steve Aoki as well."

They added "We wanna actually invite the guys to our show in Vegas if you guys wanna come, so BTS all the way baby," cheering on BTS.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

They made everyone laugh by saying that Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell wants to join BTS.

(ACCESS HOLLYWOOD's Interview on BTS. ▶BTS On Getting Compared To The Backstreet Boys & One Direction)

Previously, BTS had interviewed ACCESS HOLLYWOOD, a local press, during their visit to the U.S. in November 2017. They had spoken about themselves in comparison with the Backstreet Boys.

When the reporter asked BTS if they knew that they were being compared to NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and One Direction, RM answered "I've listened to their songs ever since I was little. My parents are in their fifties, and they also know the groups. Perhaps this is a cliche, but it's an honor (to be compared to them)."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT